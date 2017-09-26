Description

In 2016, EIB lending volumes in the Eastern Neighbourhood continued to increase and the Bank became one of the main financiers in the region. 2016 lending amounted to EUR 1.6bn, which is the highest amount ever extended by the EIB in the Eastern Partnership Countries since 2007, of which 100% was under the ELM.

Support to transport infrastructure accounted for EUR 750m, demonstrating the EIB’s active role in promoting transport connectivity in the region as well as sustainable transport.

EIB financing in 2016 also supported other crucial sectors such as local private sector development, energy, and municipal and social infrastructure.