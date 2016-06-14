Description

The Annual Report provides information of the fund’s activities during 2015, and highlights the main achievements over the past five years.

EPTATF has continued to support EIB clients in project preparation and implementation. It has contributed to the bankability of projects and strengthened institutional capacities, leveraging funding from EIB and other financiers. 80% of the Trust Fund’s operations provide technical assistance in support of EIB lending, helping to facilitate EUR 1.7 billion of EIB lending.

Furthermore, the EPTATF is looking forward to bring new knowledge to the countries that signed the DCFTA with the EU and to promote high social, environmental and economic standards through investments.

Significantly, the United Kingdom, represented by Department for International Development (DFID), made their first contribution to the Fund in 2015 joining existing contributors Austria, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

To cover the increased needs for technical assistance in the region, during 2016 and beyond the EIB will seek to increase contributions to the Trust Fund and scale up EPTATF activities.