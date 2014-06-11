Description

The EPTATF was established in December 2010 and became operational in 2011. The driving factors for setting up the fund were the slow uptake of financing, attributed to poor project preparation, and the limited implementation capacity of the promoters in the region, pointing to the need for a flexible mechanism to fund smaller operations as well as upstream and horizontal activities.

Four new operations were presented and approved by the EPTATF Contributors’ Committee in 2013 for a total amount of EUR 4.15m (out of which EUR 1.5m had provisional approval). This brings the total number of operation approvals to 13 since the beginning of EPTATF, amounting to EUR 9.95m (including the EUR 1.5m of the provisional approval), which corresponds to 73% of the total funds contributed to date.