Description

The Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) was established in December 2010, as a multi-donor, multi-sector Trust Fund to enhance quality and development impact of the EIB’s operations in the Eastern Partnership countries. It has already proven to be a useful instrument to the beneficiary countries and the Bank to support the identification, preparation and implementation of its operations and hence strengthen the sustainability of investments.

Since its start in 2011 to the end of 2012, the Contributors’ Committee had approved nine operations for a total amount of EUR 5.8m. The report notes a significant progress of EPTATF-supported operations during 2012 with two operations being contracted, one completed and several operations in an advanced stage of preparation.

The Contributors to the Trust Fund are Austria, France, Latvia, Poland and Sweden.