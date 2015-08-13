Description

The Annual Report provides information of the fund’s activities during 2014, and is looking back over main achievements in the past four years. EPTATF continued supporting EIB clients in project preparation and implementation; it has contributed to the bankability of projects and strengthened institutional capacities, facilitating funding from EIB and other financiers. Five technical assistance (TA) operations active in 2014 supported ongoing and planned EIB financing of EUR 555m.

Furthermore, the EPTATF Strategic Orientations 2014-2016 have been approved by EPTATF contributors, providing the way forward in supporting the local private sector, social/economic infrastructure development, climate action and capacity building in Eastern Partnership countries. Significantly, Germany and Lithuania made their first contribution to the Fund in 2014, joining existing contributors Austria, France, Latvia, Poland and Sweden.

To cover the increased needs for technical assistance in the region, during 2015 and beyond the EIB will seek to increase contributions to the Trust Fund and scale up EPTATF activities.