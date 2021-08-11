  • Publication information

    11 Aug 2021

    76 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4951-1 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/20500

    • Related tags

    • Digital and telecoms
    • Health and life sciences
    • Microfinance
    • SMEs
    • Transport
    • Water, wastewater management
    • Climate and environment
    • Global development
    • Energy
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Social infrastructure
    Show more Show less

Description

The European Investment Bank is helping African, Caribbean and Pacific countries in parts of society that are sometimes forgotten — young people, women and girls, small companies, rural villages. We are creating opportunities for everyone. In this report, you can meet the people who are making a difference for themselves and for others. There are stories on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a wider range of healthcare challenges. We speak to the head of the United Nations Development Programme about the Sustainable Development Goals. There are stories about female entrepreneurs in the Dominican Republic and the financing of farmers in Malawi. What all the people and places have in common is the need for good advice and investment. Please read this annual report in conjunction with the financial statements.


Financial Statements 2020 on European Investment Bank Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories