Description
The European Investment Bank is helping African, Caribbean and Pacific countries in parts of society that are sometimes forgotten — young people, women and girls, small companies, rural villages. We are creating opportunities for everyone. In this report, you can meet the people who are making a difference for themselves and for others. There are stories on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a wider range of healthcare challenges. We speak to the head of the United Nations Development Programme about the Sustainable Development Goals. There are stories about female entrepreneurs in the Dominican Republic and the financing of farmers in Malawi. What all the people and places have in common is the need for good advice and investment. Please read this annual report in conjunction with the financial statements.
Financial Statements 2020 on European Investment Bank Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories
All editions of this publication
- Annual Report 2019 on EIB Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories
- Annual Report 2018 on EIB Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories
- Annual Report 2017 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2016 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2015 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2014 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2013 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2012 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Annual Report 2011 on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2010
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2009
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2008
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2007
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2006
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2005
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2004
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2003