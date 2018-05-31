Description

EIB measures its success in terms of its contribution to EU policy, the quality and soundness of the projects it finances, and the technical and financial contribution it makes to each project.

EIB Operations Inside the EU 2017 is a report about the results of last year’s 380 new projects, highlighting their impact for EU citizens, and assessing their role in furthering the bank’s policy objectives of promoting innovation, SME-s, infrastructure investment, environment and climate, and cohesion.