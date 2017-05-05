Description

The EIB provides long-term investment and expertise throughout the EU for projects that support EU policy objectives. In 2016, the Bank signed contracts for 376 new projects inside the EU worth EUR 59.2 billion.

These projects were all appraised according to the 3 Pillar Assessment Framework, the EIB’s methodology for EU-based projects. This report presents the Bank’s 2016 activity inside the EU including highlights of the expected impact on each of the major sectors of the EU economy and insights into the monitoring of completed projects.

During 2016, the EIB continued to play an important role in the implementation of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). From EFSI’s launch in 2015 to the end of 2016, the EIB has signed 121 EFSI operations totalling EUR 14.2 billion, mobilising a further EUR 67.7 billion of related eligible investment.