S17 EXPRESSWAY PIASKI - HREBENNE

Reference: 20250316

Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA

The project will finance the construction of four non-continuous 93.2 km long S17 expressway sections between Piaski and Hrebenne. In detail, its includes the establishment of a "greenfield", primarily 2x2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment, 14 grade-separated interchanges, advanced drainage systems, noise protection screens, as well as approximately 98 engineering structures, including bridges, viaducts, flyovers, and animal crossings. It also encompasses connections to local and service roads, six expressway service areas, and two expressway maintenance centres.

Objectives

The aim is to address market/network failures related to accessibility. The roject contributes to improved efficiency of Poland's Trans-European Network (TEN-T), thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The project will contribute to reduce safety-related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. Additionally, it will improve accessibility in the region by adapting the road technical and operational parameters to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure. Overall, the project supports public policy objectives aimed at developing an efficient and safe road transport system, properly adapted to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1242 million

Environmental aspects

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. Based on the conclusions from the EIA studies, the Competent Authorities have issued three Environmental Decisions for the project sections. Following the design stage, seven second stage supplemental EIA (SEIA) studies were/are being undertaken to apply for a construction permit (ZRID). Construction permit has been granted for section 9 Tomaszów Lubelski - Hrebenne in May 2025. According to a preliminary analysis, the project alignment directly intersects with five NATURA 2000 sites - PLB060013 Dolina Górnej Labunki, PLH060087 Doliny Labunki i Topornicy, PLB060021 Dolina Solokiji, PLB060012 Roztocze, PLH060093 Uroczyska Roztocza Wschodniego. It may also intersect with the NATURA 2000 site PLH 060030 Izbicki Przelom Wieprza depending on the final horizontal alignment. It also runs nearby several other NATURA 2000 sites. The compliance to the requirements of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified in more detail during the appraisal. Additionally, it contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the GHG emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement

The project was procured through seven works contracts: four were awarded to a Polish firm, one to a Spanish firm, one to a Turkish firm, and one to a consortium led by a Turkish firm and ncluding partners from Poland and Kazakhstan. During the appraisal, the EIB will review if the promoter has procured contracts for the project implementation according to the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 19/05/2025