BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Reference: 20250271

Release date: 9 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BPCE

The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to BPCE, supporting 100% EIB eligible security and defence projects in France and in the EU.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries to support their small/medium projects.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Signed - 17/06/2025