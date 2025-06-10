BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Release date: 9 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBPCE
Description
The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to BPCE, supporting 100% EIB eligible security and defence projects in France and in the EU.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries to support their small/medium projects.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 17/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).