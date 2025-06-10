Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Reference: 20250271
Release date: 9 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BPCE

Location

Description

The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to BPCE, supporting 100% EIB eligible security and defence projects in France and in the EU.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries to support their small/medium projects.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/06/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
17 June 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

