S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Reference: 20250139

Release date: 7 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA

The project concerns the construction of a 97.2 km long S74 expressway on two non-continuous sections between Sulejów and Tomaszów and a 14 km bypass of Opatów. The design foresees the construction of a primary "greenfield" 2x2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment. Additionally, the project scope includes the construction of 15 grade separated interchanges, advanced drainage systems, noise protection screens, over 200 animal crossings, connections to local and service roads, 8 expressway service areas and an expressway maintenance centre.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to improve accessibility by adapting the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level and by removing bottlenecks on the existing links. The new S74 expressway will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also contribute to more efficient international traffic flow organisation and driving conditions on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road corridor.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 600 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1511 million

Environmental aspects

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. Based on the conclusions from the EIA studies, the Competent Authorities have issued five Environmental Decisions for different project sections. Following the design stage, six second stage supplemental EIA (SEIA) studies were/are being undertaken to apply for a construction permit (ZRID). Construction permits for two contracts have been granted. According to a preliminary analysis, the project alignment directly intersects with two NATURA 2000 sites - PLH 260015 Dolina Czarnej and PLH260014 Dolina Bobrzy. It also runs nearby several other NATURA 2000 sites. The compliance to the requirements of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified in more detail during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the GHG emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal. One of the project's objectives is to divert heavy traffic, thereby improving living conditions and safety in Kielce and Opatow as well as the local communities along the national roads DK74 and DK9.

Procurement

The Project is implemented in seven works contracts. The Bank during the appraisal will review if the Promoter has procured contracts for implementation of the project in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 16/07/2025