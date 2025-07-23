ASTURIAS WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Release date: 25 June 2025
Location
Description
The project will support the promoter's 2022-2032 Water Supply Investment Programme in Asturias, a region of northwest Spain. The related schemes will mainly focus on water conveyors, interconnections and water treatment infrastructure.
Objectives
The aim is to increase the production capacity of water treatment, improve water quality and enhance the resilience of supply services during periods of water scarcity. Ultimately, the objective is ensure that the water needs of the local population and industries are adequately met in both quantity and quality.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 67 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 177 million
Environmental aspects
The investment focuses on enhancing the infrastructure of the water supply system to improve its resilience, resulting in positive social benefits. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as well as the related EU and national environmental legislation, notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.
Status
Approved - 23/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).