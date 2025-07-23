ASTURIAS WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20250076

Release date: 25 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CONSORCIO PARA EL ABASTECIMIENTO DE

The project will support the promoter's 2022-2032 Water Supply Investment Programme in Asturias, a region of northwest Spain. The related schemes will mainly focus on water conveyors, interconnections and water treatment infrastructure.

Objectives

The aim is to increase the production capacity of water treatment, improve water quality and enhance the resilience of supply services during periods of water scarcity. Ultimately, the objective is ensure that the water needs of the local population and industries are adequately met in both quantity and quality.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 67 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 177 million

Environmental aspects

The investment focuses on enhancing the infrastructure of the water supply system to improve its resilience, resulting in positive social benefits. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as well as the related EU and national environmental legislation, notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.

Status

Approved - 23/07/2025