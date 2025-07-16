AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Reference: 20250066

Release date: 28 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

AGSM AIM SPA

The loan will support the promoter's investment plan to modernise and expand the electricity distribution network in north-eastern Italy. The project will be implemented between 2025 and 2029.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the network's resilience to adverse climate events and improve the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 120 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 170 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 18/07/2025