TAMPERE TRAMWAY REGIONAL EXTENSION

Release date: 11 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI,TAMPEREEN RAITIOTIE OY
Location
Description
The project will support the extension of the tramway network in Tampere and surrounding municipalities. In particular, it concerns the construction of 13.6km of double track tram tracks, the extension of the tram depot at Hervanta as well as the purchase of 7 new trams and 8 extension cars.
Objectives
The aim is to finance the construction of 13.6 km of double-track tram lines, the extension of the tram depot in Hervanta, as well as the purchase of 7 new trams and 8 extension cars.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 215 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 455 million
Environmental aspects
The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. Climate risks will be reviewed during appraisal.
Procurement
The Promoter acquired the works for this operation (construction of tram infrastructure) under Directive 2014/25/EU. Information on the main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is available on the Official Journal of the EU with an award notice number 630615-2023216406-2023. For the rolling stock acquisition, a negotiated procedure was published on the 05/04/2016 on the OJEU (ref:2016/S 066-116079) in line with the applicable Directive at that time (Directive 2004/17/EC).
Status
Under appraisal - 6/05/2025
Disclaimer
