BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Reference: 20250001
Release date: 16 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BPIFRANCE

Location

Description

The operation consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) of up to EUR 300m to Bpifrance - the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) for private companies. The MBIL will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France acquiring mobile equipment through leasing, mainly with green characteristics.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target final beneficiaries. 50% of the intended expenditure will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring Environmental, Climate and Social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 22/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
22 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

