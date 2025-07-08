LYON URBAN REGENERATION

Reference: 20240929

Release date: 25 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMMUNE DE LYON

The framework loan will support the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Lyon. as well as the implementation of its urban development and climate city strategies. The project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, green areas and open spaces, sustainable mobility and construction and rehabilitation of public buildings.

Objectives

Lyon aims to become climate neutral and a resilient city to climate change by 2030. This is in line with the urgency outlined in the Paris Agreement and establishes the City of Lyon as an international leader among municipalities on climate action, demonstrating its commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The Project will contribute to promote progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities. The project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 179 million

Environmental aspects

The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular climate mitigation. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, in particular EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive EU/2024/1275 and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The status of environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

Procurement

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EE as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 11/07/2025