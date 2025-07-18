BRIANZACQUE WATER SECTOR GREEN LOAN II

Reference: 20240827

Release date: 28 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BRIANZACQUE SRL

The project concerns the 2025-2029 water and wastewater investment programme of BrianzAcque, aimed at improving water and wastewater services in the utility's service area.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of water infrastructure as it supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Lombardy region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water and wastewater services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as horizontally to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project is fully aligned with the EIB Group Water Resilience Programme which forms a pillar of the European Water Resilience Strategy, as announced by the EC on June 4th, 2025.





It addresses a number of market failures by generating positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, most notably: 1. By augmenting water supply in the service area, this operation improves resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and 2. By improving collection and wastewater treatment processing, it reduces exposure to pollutants. These benefits are partially reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding. EIB's participation as an anchor financier positively impacts the water utility's stability and diversification of financing.





The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.

Objectives

The aim is to continue support the promoter's investments (e.g. water and wastewater treatment plants, networks and pumping stations) in the Italian region of Lombardy, Province of Monza and Brianza.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 45 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 103 million

Environmental aspects

The promoter's capacity concerning the environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU), SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits by improving access to safe and resilient water services, lowering greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses and making a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. Additionally, it will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 31/07/2025