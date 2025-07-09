GPI RDI INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Release date: 31 January 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryGPI SPA
Location
Description
The project will support the company's ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, which are essential to enhance the promoter's offerings for the healthcare industry. The investment programme, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, will support the digitalisation of the healthcare industry in Italy, France and beyond.
Objectives
The project's investment will focus on software development and operations (DevOps) activities driving a portfolio of digital transformation sub-projects designed to enhance the entire healthcare service sector.
Comments
Arranger: Banca Finint S.p.A.
Sector(s)
- Services - Information and communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
Environmental aspects
The project activities neither fall under the Annexes I nor II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), therefore the project is not subject to an EIA procedure.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if during the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Status
Approved - 9/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).