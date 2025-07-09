GPI RDI INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Reference: 20240714

Release date: 31 January 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

GPI SPA

The project will support the company's ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, which are essential to enhance the promoter's offerings for the healthcare industry. The investment programme, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, will support the digitalisation of the healthcare industry in Italy, France and beyond.

Objectives

The project's investment will focus on software development and operations (DevOps) activities driving a portfolio of digital transformation sub-projects designed to enhance the entire healthcare service sector.

Comments

Arranger: Banca Finint S.p.A.

Sector(s)

Services - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 120 million

Environmental aspects

The project activities neither fall under the Annexes I nor II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), therefore the project is not subject to an EIA procedure.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if during the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Status

Approved - 9/07/2025