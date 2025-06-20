BPCE ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240610

Release date: 17 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BPCE EQUIPMENT FINANCE ITALIA SPA,BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS ITALIA SPA,FRAER LEASING SPA

The project consists of a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance EIB-eligible investments by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps via leasing schemes in Italy. Minimum 30% of the financing will be dedicated to innovation and minimum 30% of the investments will be located in EIB cohesion regions.

Additionality and Impact

This intermediated operation with BPCE Equipment Solutions entities in Italy eases financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy and is also expected to support innovation (min. 30%) and companies which are located in cohesion regions in Italy (min. 30%). The operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and MidCaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring which is even stronger for innovative companies. The operation is expected to contribute to financing of smaller innovative companies in Italy which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, in alignment with the national plan "Transizione 4.0". Through EIB intervention, the borrowers will benefit from more favourable financing conditions (e.g. lower pricing, longer maturity, grace period, etc) and from enhanced diversification of funding base.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 24/07/2025