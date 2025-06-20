BPCE ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Release date: 17 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBPCE EQUIPMENT FINANCE ITALIA SPA,BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS ITALIA SPA,FRAER LEASING SPA
Location
Description
The project consists of a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance EIB-eligible investments by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps via leasing schemes in Italy. Minimum 30% of the financing will be dedicated to innovation and minimum 30% of the investments will be located in EIB cohesion regions.
Additionality and Impact
This intermediated operation with BPCE Equipment Solutions entities in Italy eases financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy and is also expected to support innovation (min. 30%) and companies which are located in cohesion regions in Italy (min. 30%). The operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and MidCaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring which is even stronger for innovative companies. The operation is expected to contribute to financing of smaller innovative companies in Italy which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, in alignment with the national plan "Transizione 4.0". Through EIB intervention, the borrowers will benefit from more favourable financing conditions (e.g. lower pricing, longer maturity, grace period, etc) and from enhanced diversification of funding base.
Objectives
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 24/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).