VILNIUS ELECTRIC TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20240604

Release date: 22 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UAB VILNIAUS VIESASIS TRANSPORTAS

The project focuses on replacing the existing old diesel and LPG bus fleet of the main Public Transport Operator of Vilnius (UAB VILNIAUS VIESASIS TRANSPORTAS "VVT") by a zero emission bus fleet mainly composed of 12-meter and articulated 18-meter long electric and hydrogen buses, together with some smaller electric buses (8-meter and 10-meter long minibuses and midibuses), up to a total of 161 units. The project scope also includes 145 charging points for the electric buses powered by electricity. Some minor repair works in the roofs and floors of the existing depots are also financed under this operation. Finally, 9 electric service light vehicles (cars and vans) are included in the scope under this project.

Objectives

The project supports investments in sustainable urban public transport. The project aim is to replace old diesel and CNG buses with new electric and H2 buses. The project is aligned with the Paris Agreement. This project will reduce travel times for public transport users as it provides an efficient, accessible and green transport solution for the city of Vilnius.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 55 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 113 million

Environmental aspects

The Promoter confirmed that none of the project's components will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and there is no social negative impact related to the investments. The project is expected to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions (transport externalities). The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. To date, it is not yet known to the EIB who the supplier for the e-buses and/or the charging infrastructure will be.

Status

Under appraisal - 28/10/2024