PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Release date: 1 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPRECISIS GMBH
Location
Description
The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.
Objectives
The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 53 million
Environmental aspects
The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).
Procurement
The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Signed - 1/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).