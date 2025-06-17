Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Reference: 20240411
Release date: 1 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

PRECISIS GMBH

Location

Description

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

Objectives

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 53 million

Environmental aspects

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

Procurement

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 1/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 June 2025
1 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

