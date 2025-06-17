PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Reference: 20240411

Release date: 1 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PRECISIS GMBH

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

Objectives

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 53 million

Environmental aspects

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

Procurement

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 1/07/2025