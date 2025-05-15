EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Release date: 5 September 2024
Location
Description
The project consists in a co-investment facility of up to EUR 70m alongside Eiffel Energy Transition III, an infrastructure debt programme managed by Eiffel Investment Group. The EIB facility will be used to co-finance small European-based renewable energy projects proposed by Eiffel Energy Transition III programme.
Objectives
The aim is to develop renewable energy plants and energy efficiency schemes. These will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
Environmental aspects
Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Signed - 31/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).