GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY

Reference: 20240287

Release date: 5 June 2024

The project supports the manufacturers of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices to scale and optimise their supply mechanisms to be able to meet global demand. The project is funded by a master guarantee facility in favour of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that shapes healthy markets for critical products to ensure accessibility and affordability to low- and middle-income populations.

Objectives

The operation is fully aligned with the priorities of Global Gateway as it supports the affordable access to medical products to tackle endemic, infectious and non-communicable diseases. It will also support the TEI on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+). Ensuring affordability and accessibility to quality medical products in LMICs will contribute to the eradication of poverty, which is a pillar of NDICI across all regions.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 52 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Environmental aspects

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects under the New Portfolio in compliance with the applicable national legislation and the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The Bank will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Signed - 24/10/2025