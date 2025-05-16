IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Reference: 20240052

Release date: 7 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UISCE EIREANN

The project consists in a multi-annual investment programme to improve the water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in Ireland.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance the quality and security of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment in several locations in Ireland. It is expected that these projects will help the country to meet the goals of the water directives, notably the Urban Wastewater Directive.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 764 million

Environmental aspects

The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, which amends the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be adhered to. In such cases, before utilising any EIB funds, the promoter shall submit the EIA to EIB for publication on EIB's website. For any part of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the Promoter shall provide EIB with information on the mitigating measures necessary to comply with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that all contracts related to project's implementation have been and will continue to be tendered in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, specifically Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. Also, tender notices must be published in the Official Journal of the EU whenever required.

Status

Signed - 16/07/2025