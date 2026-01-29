ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Reference: 20230922

Release date: 13 August 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC

The project consists in a framework loan to finance ADM's resilience investment programme 2024-2033. The programme is expected to upgrade 1,200 km of expressways, approximately two thirds of the total Moroccan network.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance the resilience of Morocco's primary expressway network to climate change and other hazards. By bolstering the reliability of access to markets and public services, and facilitating the trade of goods, the project is expected to stimulate private sector development, encourage trade, advance regional integration, and mitigate regional disparities.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 721 million

Environmental aspects

The project involves multiple components expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during construction works. This will be further verified during the project appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, but also pollution prevention and control. Social and employment aspects will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 29/01/2026