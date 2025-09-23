BRAVIS SUSTAINABLE NEW HOSPITAL

Reference: 20230847

Release date: 18 March 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

STICHTING BRAVIS ZIEKENHUIS

The project will finance the construction of a new Bravis hospital to be located between the current two increasingly outdated facilities in Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal, which will be replaced by the future hospital.

Objectives

The aim is to increase the efficiency of the medical care, by centralising all healthcare activities in one single location and optimally designed premises, which will allow Bravis to operate in a more agile and efficient way. The future hospital will also accommodate the expected growth in healthcare demand, particularly by enabling wider use of e-health and remote monitoring tools, as well as through cooperation with ancillary healthcare providers like rehabilitation and elderly care, on the same campus. This will make Bravis more sustainable, with an improved climate profile.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 230 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Environmental aspects

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the EIA Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU) on and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Status

Approved - 23/09/2025