JELENIA GORA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Reference: 20230720
Release date: 21 May 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

MIASTO JELENIA GÓRA

Location

Description

The framework loan will co-finance eligible multi-sector schemes in Jelenia Gora (Poland), in line with the City's urban development strategy. This is a sub-operation under the Silesia Sustainable Development Programme Loan (2021-0206).

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure, urban development and improved services.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 391 million (EUR 91 million)

Environmental aspects

The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible schemes that are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy.

Procurement

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime, hence it is required to ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant National legislation and applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and when required.

Status

Approved - 14/08/2024

Milestone
Approved
14 August 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Poland Urban development