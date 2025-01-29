LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Reference: 20230270

Release date: 3 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LA BANQUE POSTALE

The framework loan to LBP will support small- to mid-sized energy efficiency projects (including photovoltaic integrated and charging stations) undertaken by public sector and non-profit entities in France.

Objectives

The operation is 100% dedicated to climate and environmental sustainability related projects, with a focus on energy efficiency (EE) and clean mobility investments undertaken by public and non-profit entities in France.

Sector(s)

Industry - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Signed - 31/07/2025