LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Reference: 20230270
Release date: 3 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

LA BANQUE POSTALE

Location

Description

The framework loan to LBP will support small- to mid-sized energy efficiency projects (including photovoltaic integrated and charging stations) undertaken by public sector and non-profit entities in France.

Objectives

The operation is 100% dedicated to climate and environmental sustainability related projects, with a focus on energy efficiency (EE) and clean mobility investments undertaken by public and non-profit entities in France.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 31/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 January 2025
31 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Industry