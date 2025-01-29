LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Release date: 3 March 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryLA BANQUE POSTALE
Location
Description
The framework loan to LBP will support small- to mid-sized energy efficiency projects (including photovoltaic integrated and charging stations) undertaken by public sector and non-profit entities in France.
Objectives
The operation is 100% dedicated to climate and environmental sustainability related projects, with a focus on energy efficiency (EE) and clean mobility investments undertaken by public and non-profit entities in France.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 31/07/2025
