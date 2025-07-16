NANTES AIRPORT CONCESSION

Reference: 20220512

Release date: 1 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE

The project will finance the immediate works related to the upgrade of Nantes-Atlantique (NTE) airport, which is under a 35 to 45-year design, build, operate, transfer (DBFOT) concession. The contractual framework is a concession granted by DGAC (Direction générale de l'aviation civile), the French Civil Aviation Authority.

Objectives

The investment will address current service level deficiencies, enhancing operational resilience and passenger service standards. Additionally, it will also improve the sustainability of airport operations in terms of building, utility networks and equipment efficiency as well as safety and security.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Environmental aspects

A number of components included in this project would normally be classified under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

Procurement

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Approved - 16/07/2025