EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Release date: 23 September 2022
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryHELLENIC REPUBLIC
Location
Description
Co-financing of priority investments in the Hellenic Republic in the 2021-2027 programming period.
Objectives
The project will support, through national contribution co-financing, priority multi-sector investments under the Greek Partnership Agreement 2021-2027. The Partnership Agreement lays out the strategy to be addressed via the Cohesion Policy Funds and the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) for the 13 regional Operational Programmes (OPs) and 9 sectoral OPs. The project includes the Just Transition Fund and covers the entire country of Greece.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Education - Education
- Health - Human health and social work activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23219 million
Environmental aspects
The project aims at supporting key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition and contributing to develop a competitive, innovative and export-oriented growth model for the country. The results of such investments under these priorities will include for example reduced emissions, increased adaptability to climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the environment. Socially, the investments target socio-economic inclusion of marginalised groups, active inclusion, equality of access to services etc. In addition, the Just Transition investments will foster solidarity in the drive towards climate neutrality, enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of achieving the Union's 2030 energy and climate targets and the transition to a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050 under the Paris Agreement.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be (as the case may be) tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Status
Signed - 24/01/2023
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).