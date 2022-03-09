SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

Release date: 9 March 2022
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) dedicated to finance energy efficiency and potentially other climate action projects carried out in Spain by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
Objectives
The proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content. The operation will include a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and SMEs and mid-caps.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 399 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 795 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 13/12/2022
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).