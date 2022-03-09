Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

Reference: 20220068
Release date: 9 March 2022

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Location

Description

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) dedicated to finance energy efficiency and potentially other climate action projects carried out in Spain by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Objectives

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content. The operation will include a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and SMEs and mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 399 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 795 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 13/12/2022

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

