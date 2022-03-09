SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

Reference: 20220068

Release date: 9 March 2022

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) dedicated to finance energy efficiency and potentially other climate action projects carried out in Spain by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Objectives

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content. The operation will include a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and SMEs and mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 399 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 795 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 13/12/2022