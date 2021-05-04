Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CARIBBEAN GREEN AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Reference: 20210504
Release date: 11 May 2022

Location

Description

Global authorisation dedicated to supporting small-scale green investments promoted notably by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), mid-caps, private sector entities, public sector entities, private individuals and homeowner associations in the Caribbean, intermediated by acceptable public sector development banks and institutions.

Objectives

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate small-scale investments with high climate action content in the Caribbean. The facility will target a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 7/09/2022

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Regional - Caribbean Credit lines