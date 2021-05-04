CARIBBEAN GREEN AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Release date: 11 May 2022
Global authorisation dedicated to supporting small-scale green investments promoted notably by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), mid-caps, private sector entities, public sector entities, private individuals and homeowner associations in the Caribbean, intermediated by acceptable public sector development banks and institutions.
The proposed operation seeks to facilitate small-scale investments with high climate action content in the Caribbean. The facility will target a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
not disclosed
not applicable
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Approved - 7/09/2022
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).