DISTRICT HEATING PRISTINA EXPANSION

Reference: 20180808

Release date: 16 June 2020

The project concerns the expansion of the district heating network in the municipality of Pristina and the corresponding increase of heat extraction capacity. There are no changes expected in fuel consumption in an existing lignite-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

Objectives

The project will contribute to the reduction of air pollution levels and the improvement of public health. The investment will improve living conditions and will ensure alignment with the EU standards. The operation will help build up economic and social resilience, placing priority on efficiency improvements.

Comments

The operation falls under the objectives of the EU Public Sector Guarantee of the Economic Resilience Initiative. * This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 49 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 63 million

Environmental aspects

By virtue of its technical characteristics and location of the related components, as well as their expected negligible impact on environment, the project is not likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Neither the construction nor the operation phase of the DH Project will result in changes in the actual and potential environmental impacts of the current power plant operation. The Project will not entail any increase of coal consumption or associated emissions. During appraisal the Bank will ensure that the potential environmental and social impacts of the Project are properly evaluated and the Project is implemented in line with the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The related procurement processes has to follow the applicable public procurement rules and procedures will be examined during the appraisal and compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement will be required.

Status

Approved - 19/11/2025