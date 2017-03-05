GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK

Reference: 20170305

Release date: 7 July 2017

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NATIONAL WATER AND ELECTRICITY COMPANY LTD

The project will consist of three components: (1) a grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a total installed capacity of 10 MW including an associated battery energy storage Ssation (BESS), (2) a number of off-grid PV and BESS units for rural health clinics, secondary schools and food manufacturing and storage facilities and (3) power grid reinforcement investments to improve security of supply, reduce technical losses and increase its renewable energy take-up capacity.

Objectives

The development of solar PV energy in The Gambia contributes to EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency and climate objectives. It is consistent with the objectives of the Cotonou Agreement, and in line with the Bank's policies of supporting renewable energy development and combating climate change. Improving energy infrastructure is consistent with the EU "Agenda for Change" policy, which identifies energy as an essential driver of economic growth. The project will contribute to reducing the existing electricity supply gap in The Gambia using sustainable solar energy resources.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 102 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 149 million

Environmental aspects

Details of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the EIB's standards and with the principles of EU directives.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Signed - 27/12/2018