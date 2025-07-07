MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Reference: 20160888

Release date: 28 April 2025

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA - MINISTRY OF HEALTH

The project will finance the construction and equipping of two new regional hospitals in the Republic of Moldova: the B?l?i Regional Hospital (BRH) in the north and the Cahul Regional Hospital (CRH) in the south.

Objectives

The aim is to decentralise tertiary healthcare services and improve their accessibility in both the northern and southern Moldova, thereby enhancing the overall provision of healthcare in the country. The project will support the effective implementation of Moldova's National Health Strategy 2022–2030 by strengthening social assistance mechanisms and promoting an inclusive society. This will be achieved through improved access to hospital care and by enhancing the outreach and quality of healthcare services.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 101 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 209 million

Environmental aspects

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). As a candidate country to the EU, the Republic of Moldova has committed to aligning its environmental legislation. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the EIA Directive.

Procurement

The EIB will require the Promoter implementing the project (i.e., the Ministry of Health) to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Status

Signed - 8/07/2025