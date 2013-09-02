DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY

Release date: 2 September 2013
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryThe borrower is the People's Republic of Bangladesh represented the Ministry of Finance, who will then on-lend to Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA).
Location
Description
The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting the increasing water demand in Dhaka. It will also enable a reduction in the extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources.
Objectives
The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.
Comments
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1148 million
Environmental aspects
It is expected that any significant impacts expected during construction can be mitigated through proper planning, conventional mitigation measures and prudent practices. The project will not affect environmentally sensitive areas. Some involuntary resettlements are expected and a Resettlement Action Plan is under preparation.
Procurement
The project is to a large extent expected to be implemented under a design-build-operate contract. This will contribute to smooth interfaces between the different project components, and designs that aim to minimise the costs over the whole life of the project. Procurement will be carried out according to ADB guidelines, supplemented with additional conditions to also comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Signed - 30/06/2014
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).