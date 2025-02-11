SANTANDER PT LOAN TO SMES & MIDCAPS

The proposed transaction consists of an intermediated loan with Banco Santander Totta ("BST"), a financially solid promoter and repeat counterparty of the EIB.





The operation will enable BST to finance small and medium-sized investment projects in eligible sectors carried out by SMEs and MidCaps enterprises operating in Portugal. The loan aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs and MidCaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Portuguese economy, and it will also target Cohesion Regions.





The energy shock of 2023, due to the war in Ukraine, had long lasting effects on the economy, with energy price volatility and supply chain disruption having induced to high inflation and stagnant growth. Although 2024 was marked by lower levels of inflation and easing monetary policy, economic growth in the Euro Area still appears to be sluggish with potential geopolitical tensions and increased trade protectionism for the year ahead putting pressure on the economy.





The EIB has a critical role in fostering on-lending to SMEs, whose role, also during periods of economic recovery, is key in driving economic growth and sustaining employment (Portugal still reports an employment rate of 6.4%, as of September 2024, higher than the EU average of 5.9%).