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POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,462,962.98
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 150,462,962.98
Urban development : € 150,462,962.98
Signature date(s)
15/11/2024 : € 150,462,962.98
Other links
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2024
20240285
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
CITY OF POZNAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 669 million (EUR 154 million)
PLN 1338 million (EUR 308 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan (FL) will support eligible schemes under the multi-sector investment plan of the City of Poznan, as well as the urban development and climate adaptation strategy until 2030.

The project covers new construction, refurbishment and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising, among others, public infrastructure (e.g. cultural, educational and sport facilities etc.), as well as sustainable mobility schemes (e.g. bicycle and pedestrian paths, public transport infrastructure and modernisation of urban roads, including road safety and climate measures). All schemes will be implemented within the City of Poznan boundaries.

Additionality and Impact

This project is structured as a Framework Loan (FL) to support the implementation of the multi-sector investment plan of the City of Poznan during the period 2024-2029, as well as the implementation of City's climate adaptation plan, urban development strategy until 2030 and its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP). 

The project is aligned with the Bank's Urban Lending Review, Transport Lending Policy and the Energy Lending Policy. The investments will be complementary to the EU and national policies within the scope of EIB integrated territorial development primary objective and public policy goal.

The project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR), and its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives is estimated at approx. 34% of the total cost.

This is the seventh direct operation with the City of Poznan acting as Borrower and the previous monitoring experience has been satisfactory.

The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development.

The Bank's advice has contributed to the structuring of the operation to be better aligned to the goals of the EIB CBR and to maximize the project's contribution to the EIB CA&ES objectives.

The EIB's advantageous financing conditions (such as: ticket size, grace and availability periods, financing term and disbursement flexibility) will contribute to improving the Poznan's debt repayment capacity and optimization of municipal resources. The EIB loan will be complimentary to own funds by the City while also allowing the City to effectively use available EU grants. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is deemed to have adequate capacity to ensure compliance with the relevant EU legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). Similarly, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is deemed capable of ensuring compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives linked to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 October 2024
15 November 2024
Related documents
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
25 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216880696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240285
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Other links
Summary sheet
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Data sheet
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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