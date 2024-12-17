VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL II

The Project is in line with the European Union's strategy outlined in the European Green Deal and the EIB strategies for Sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection; and it complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action (CA) and environmental sustainability (ES) objective is 100% of the total cost. The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network, which in turn, is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce GHG emissions from transport in the city of Valencia. In addition, the Project is fully located within a transition region of the EU. Therefore, the Project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. It will address sector specific market failures and will result in significant economic, social and environmental benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Bank's loan plays an important role in securing the overall funding of the operation. It lowers the Borrower's funding costs, provides a diversified and stable longer-term funding base and offers flexibility in terms of loan drawdowns.