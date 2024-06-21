EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments under the programmes of the EU Cohesion Policy funds (CPFs), notably the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), and the Just Transition Fund (JTF), in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Galicia (CAG). The Project fosters innovation and skills, digitalisation, competitiveness, energy efficiency, clean energy production, environmental protection, better and more equal access to education and health services, and SME development. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the four general policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected and a more social Europe. Investments under the JTF pursue the specific policy goal of "enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of the transition towards the Union's 2030 targets for energy and climate and a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050, based on the Paris Agreement", which in case of Galicia concerns the province of A Coruña. As a whole, the Project will foster a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030.

EIB support to the region's co-financing of the Cohesion Policy fund investments will help kick-start the implementation of the CPF programmes. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. 85% of the resources of the ERDF will be devoted to the "Smarter and Greener Europe" objectives. Specifically, the Project will support research, development and innovation infrastructure and activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the innovative entities. The Project will also support investments in energy efficiency and in the production of heat and electricity from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions.

Investment under the ESF+ will improve access to employment and activation measures for jobseekers, in particular young people, and promote equal access to, and completion of quality and inclusive education and training.

Finally, EIB long-term financing at affordable rates with flexible conditions, such as grace and disbursement periods aligned to project implementation will allow CAG to distribute financial costs in a longer period, increasing the average life of its debt. EIB financing will provide funding stability in a period of peak investment activity for CAG and will have a positive signalling effect to its co-financiers (commercial banks, capital markets and other IFIs, notably CEB), given the Bank's strong expertise in supporting EU co-financing projects. EIB technical expertise and/or advisory services were not sought by CAG.