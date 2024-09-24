UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)

The operation is eligible in accordance with Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation, specifically under the objective of Research, Development and Innovation, as it finances new, effective and accessible healthcare products.





The project focuses on the development and commercialisation of breakthrough innovation in cancer diagnosis to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by a European SME. Therefore, the project is aligned with the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2021-2024 addressing the policy considerations for the Health cluster 1, whilst also contributing to Europe's Beating Cancer Plan for early detection. It also contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt instrument.

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries and misalignment of incentives. The Company collaborates with academic centres thereby amplifying knowledge externalities. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

The project will support the research, development, and manufacture of Universal Dx' pipeline to enable commercialisation of diagnostic tests to detect colorectal, and other cancers in blood, addressing a high unmet medical need.

EIB's financing is expected to crowd-in other capital investors, providing a significant cash runway that will enable the Company to complete key studies for their lead assets. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.