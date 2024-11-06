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DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2024 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2024
20230924
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This is a mezzanine asset backed security guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets in Germany, in return for on lending to new energy efficiency projects for private individuals in Germany.

The proposed operation concerns a mezzanine tranche guarantee of up to €250m provided to Deutsche Bank AG on a granular synthetic securitisation of consumer loans and leases. The new originated portfolio will be originated by Deutsche Bank AG and its fully owned specialised housing subsidiary BHW Bausparkasse AG will comprise 100% green loans in Germany for the benefit of private individuals.

Additionality and Impact

By transferring the credit risk of the existing securitised consumer loans and leases portfolio, the proposed operation will reduce the risk-weighted assets and thus enable the Promoter Deutsche Bank to release regulatory capital. The capital relief provided will increase the Promoter's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new loans to Final Beneficiaries (private individuals) dedicated to support lending to highly energy efficient building construction and energy efficiency projects, including building integrated renewables. Such capital relief is not readily available from commercial financiers and therefore unlocks additional lending.


Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number of market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation is expected to contribute to the provision of high quality and energy efficient housing and contributes to supporting the German government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.


The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience on the German market and previous EIB operations. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

End beneficiaries will be individuals.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
12 December 2024
Related documents
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II
Publication Date
8 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227487197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230924
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II
Other links
Summary sheet
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II
Data sheet
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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