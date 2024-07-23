CGD LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

The proposed transaction consists of a fully-delegated linked risk sharing guarantee between the EIB and Caixa Geral de Depositos ("CGD"), a financially solid promoter and repeat counterpart of the EIB. The operation will enable CGD to finance small and medium-sized investment projects in eligible sectors carried out by Mid-Caps enterprises, as well as Public Sector Entities ("PSEs"), operating in Portugal.

The guarantee aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for Mid-Caps, a backbone, together with SMEs, in terms of growth and employment for the Portuguese economy. The operation will help addressing the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constrains of Mid-Caps.