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SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 25,000,000
Transport : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2024 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Resato to enhance hydrogen refuelling technology
Related story
New tech compresses hydrogen for heavy vehicles
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2024
20230840
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
VMR HOLDING BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 93 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will enhance the company's hydrogen refuelling technology and refuelling stations production capacity in the Netherlands over 4-year investment period (2024-2027).

The aim is to contribute to speed up the deployment of Hydrogen Refuelling Stations (HRS) in Europe by providing equipment across various countries. The project also supports a wide range of EU policies contributing to achieve European decarbonisation objectives. Specifically, it contributes to the European Green Deal (2019) objective to reach one million public recharging and refuelling stations in the EU by 2025, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy (2020) target of 500 HRS in the EU by 2025 and 1,000 by 2030 as well as the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) requirements of one gaseous HRS every 200 km on the trans-European transport (TEN-T) core network and one in every urban node by the end of 2030.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all modes of transport, including electric charging infrastructure as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation and aligns with specific eligibilities under Thematic - Green Transition Future Mobility.

The Project concerns enhancing hydrogen refuelling technology and refuelling stations production capacity. The Project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest (Transport; Research, Innovation and Digital). The Project contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives.

The Project addresses the market failures associated with (i) positive externalities of hydrogen use in road transport by reducing emissions, (ii) network effects due to the interdependency between the market for FCEVs and investment in refuelling infrastructure, and (iii) knowledge externalities by developing hydrogen refuelling technology.

The Project financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and innovative for the Company. This will ultimately lead to crowding in of third party debt.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes project components of technology development as well as production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment.

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 December 2024
13 December 2024
Related documents
07/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Resato to enhance hydrogen refuelling technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Publication Date
7 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216141317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230840
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Other links
Summary sheet
SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Data sheet
SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Resato to enhance hydrogen refuelling technology
Related story
New tech compresses hydrogen for heavy vehicles
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Resato to enhance hydrogen refuelling technology
Related story
New tech compresses hydrogen for heavy vehicles
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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