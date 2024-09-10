VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

The Project supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services in the Veneto Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and reduced exposure to Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) known as eternal pollutants. In the summer of 2013, the Veneto regional environmental protection agency reported that these substances (PFAS) had been found in the groundwater, surface water and drinking water of the Veneto Region. The source of the pollution incident being a former chemical factory, Miteni SpA, located in Trissino (province of Vicenza), albeit the contaminated area covered three provinces (180 km2, with 300,000 people affected). These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of mini-bonds), fostering the creation of an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of financing.