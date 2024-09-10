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VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2024
20230736
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
VIVERACQUA SCARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 341 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support the 2024-2026 water investment programmes of eight small to medium water utilities in the Italian region of Veneto. Such programmes are based on the investment plans agreed by the water utilities with their local regulator.

Through innovative structured financing, the investments will support a large number of activities in the following sectors: i) water supply augmentation; 2) interconnection of water distribution mains; 3) water treatment upgrade; 4) non-revenue water reductions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services in the Veneto Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and reduced exposure to Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) known as eternal pollutants. In the summer of 2013, the Veneto regional environmental protection agency reported that these substances (PFAS) had been found in the groundwater, surface water and drinking water of the Veneto Region. The source of the pollution incident being a former chemical factory, Miteni SpA, located in Trissino (province of Vicenza), albeit the contaminated area covered three provinces (180 km2, with 300,000 people affected). These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of mini-bonds), fostering the creation of an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The capacity of the Utility Companies with regards to Environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits from improved access to safe and resilient water services, reduced greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses, a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The EIB requires the Utility Companies to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 September 2024
23 September 2024
Related documents
17/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Publication Date
17 Sep 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217279033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230736
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Other links
Summary sheet
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Data sheet
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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