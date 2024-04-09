MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

The project consists of the acquisition of new and modernisation of existing rolling stock to be

used for rail services in the regions Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie. The new and modernised

rolling stock will contribute to increasing the rail offer and quality of rail services offered in the

regions, reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance

costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly,

by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private

vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes

to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.





The project will facilitate access to rolling stock by various rail operators and consequently

facilitate the competition for public service contracts and the liberalisation of rail services in line

with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 and the 4th railway package. The project is located

in an EIB cohesion regions, thus improving their accessibility and the mobility of their population.

Thereby the project will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial

cohesion.





EIB's loan plays an important role in securing a competitive overall financing of the operation,

sending a positive signal to commercial co-lenders and contributing to the robustness of the

business case. It reduces the borrower's funding cost and provides a stable long-term funding base."