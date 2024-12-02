SEDIF EAU POTABLE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Programme de travaux 2025 à 2029 pour l'amélioration de l'outil de production et de distribution de l'eau potable du Syndicat des eaux d'Île-de-France (SEDIF).
Le projet concerne des investissements dans l'approvisionnement en eau dans la zone de desserte du SEDIF incluse dans l'agglomération parisienne. Il permettra au promoteur de maintenir ou d'améliorer les normes de fiabilité et de qualité de la production et de la distribution d'eau.
SEDIF is a key water operator in the Paris area, where it manages the water supply service for a large part of the capital's suburbs. The appraised programme will consist in the renewal and upgrade of water supply infrastructures, bringing existing facilities into compliance with key European Water Directives as well as enhancing the water and service quality. The investments will also enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and to better cope with drought and floods. In addition to the generated positive externalities (environment, public health, climate), this EIB loan will provide SEDIF with enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, five-year availability, five-year grace period and it will improve and diversify its funding base. This key operation will benefit to all inhabitants of the promoter's service area (about 4 million inhabitants).
Le projet vise à maintenir le respect de la directive sur l'eau potable (2020/2184/UE) et de la directive-cadre sur l'eau (2000/60/CE). Plusieurs composantes du projet pourraient relever de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE), telle que modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE. Des procédures d'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement sont menées lorsque les autorités compétentes l'exigent, et des mesures d'atténuation sont appliquées lorsque c'est nécessaire. Le cas échéant, les exigences des directives «Habitats» et «Oiseaux» (92/43/CEE et 2009/147/CE) seront vérifiées lors de l'instruction. L'instruction de la Banque se concentrera sur la capacité du promoteur à appliquer correctement ces directives de l'UE en matière de gestion de l'environnement. Le projet devrait contribuer aux objectifs de l'action pour le climat et de la durabilité environnementale, en particulier à l'adaptation au changement climatique, à l'utilisation durable et à la protection des ressources en eau, à la protection et à la restauration de la biodiversité et des écosystèmes. Le projet devrait apporter des avantages sociaux (réduction des nuisances et amélioration de la santé publique) à tous les habitants de la zone de desserte du SEDIF, en particulier aux habitants du voisinage des sites de production. Sa conformité aux normes sociales de la Banque sera vérifiée lors de l'instruction.
La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de procédures de mise en concurrence, à la directive 2014/24/UE, 2014/25/UE, ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13/CEE ou à la directive 89/665/CEE, telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication d'avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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