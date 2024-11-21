BILBAO PORT EXPANSION

The Project will provide additional port capacity and increase efficiency in the Trans-European Network-Transport (TEN-T network). It is expected to reduce maritime transport costs, support the offshore renewable energy industry and provide the port with additional OPS capacity as well as renewable energy sources.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.



