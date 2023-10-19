HBOR CLIMATE MBIL FOR SMES MID-CAPS & PUBLIC

The proposed multi beneficiary investment loan (MBIL) would be a pathfinder operation with Croatia's Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) and would aim at financing small and medium sized investment projects promoted by SMEs, Mid-Caps and public sector entities in Croatia. Approximately 20% of the investments are expected to support projects contributing to climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES). In addition, the EIB loan will contribute 100% to the Cohesion objective, as Croatia is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).





The proposed operation will support HBOR's ambition to become a reference institution to foster green and digital transition in Croatia, in cooperation with the local banking sector. Thanks to HBOR's strong presence on the Croatian market, the Project will reach a significant number of smaller beneficiaries, not having direct access to EIB funding otherwise, hence generating significant economic and social impact. The provision of targeted technical assistance (TA) by the EIB's Advisory Department (EIAH) under the Green Gateway Support is envisaged to help HBOR build capacity on sourcing and assessing green projects, among others.











