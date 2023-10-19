HBOR CLIMATE MBIL FOR SMES MID-CAPS & PUBLIC

Signature(s)
The project consists in a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to HBOR (Croatia's Bank for Reconstruction and Development) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps as well as public sector entities in the country. The operation will have a dedicated climate action and environmental sustainability lending window.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with a focus on investments promoting green transition in Croatia.
The proposed multi beneficiary investment loan (MBIL) would be a pathfinder operation with Croatia's Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) and would aim at financing small and medium sized investment projects promoted by SMEs, Mid-Caps and public sector entities in Croatia. Approximately 20% of the investments are expected to support projects contributing to climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES). In addition, the EIB loan will contribute 100% to the Cohesion objective, as Croatia is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).
The proposed operation will support HBOR's ambition to become a reference institution to foster green and digital transition in Croatia, in cooperation with the local banking sector. Thanks to HBOR's strong presence on the Croatian market, the Project will reach a significant number of smaller beneficiaries, not having direct access to EIB funding otherwise, hence generating significant economic and social impact. The provision of targeted technical assistance (TA) by the EIB's Advisory Department (EIAH) under the Green Gateway Support is envisaged to help HBOR build capacity on sourcing and assessing green projects, among others.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
