Summary sheet
The operation consists of an equity participation in Vinci Capital Partners IV (the ´Fund´), a generalist, closed ended private equity fund targeting investments in Brazilian companies to support their growth.
The operation consists of an equity participation in Vinci Capital Partners IV (the 'Fund'), a generalist closed-ended private equity fund focusing on Brazil. The Fund's investment thesis consists mainly in acquiring majority stakes in companies to support their growth strategies. The Fund will prioritize opportunities in the following sectors: (i) Healthcare, (ii) Education, (iii) Technology, media, and telecommunications (Digitalization), (iv) Financial and Business services, and (v) Consumer Goods & Retail. These sectors are aligned with the Global Gateway core investments priorities. The proposal is expected to support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).
The proposed operation consists of an equity participation in Vinci Capital Partners IV (the 'Fund'), a generalist closed-ended private equity fund focusing on Brazil. The Fund's investment thesis consists mainly in acquiring majority stakes in companies to support their growth strategies. The Fund will focus on (i) Healthcare, (ii) Education, (iii) Technology, media, and telecommunications (Digitalization), (iv) Financial and Business services, and (v) Consumer Goods & Retail. Those sectors are aligned with the Global Gateway core investments priorities.
The proposal is expected to contribute to EIB objectives outside the EU for private sector development and job creation.
The proposal is expected to support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).
The support of EIB is deemed fundamental for the Fund Manager to continue supporting Brazilian companies seeking to growth and create jobs in the country. Thanks to EIB, the Fund Manager has decided to commit to the 2X Challenge and EIB´s contribution is considered key due to the Bank´s leadership in gender equality.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.
The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
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